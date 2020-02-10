Former Bladenboro town manager accepts plea deal in fraud case

But in 2013, the same day a new mayor was sworn into office, Cygnus abruptly quit. The town was able to hire another company to provide wastewater treatment services at a fraction of the cost it had been paying Cygnus. The new mayor, Rufus Duckworth, raised concerns and questioned if the work the town paid Cygnus for was actually done. In 2014, The State Bureau of Investigation stepped in at the district attorney’s request, and found probable cause to arrest Jackson for fraud.