Flood warning issued for areas along Black River, Northeast Cape Fear River

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas along the Black River and Northeast Cape Fear River may experience minor flooding this week, according to Pender County officials.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
Officials say gauges indicated Sunday that the Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw was at 9.1 feet and rising. The river is expected to crest at 10.5 feet by Wednesday, Feb. 12.
“When river levels rise to 8 feet, the lowest portions of River Bend Road and River Birch Road are impacted," a Pender County news release states. "Minor flooding of roads in the River Bend and River Birch subdivisions. Croomsbridge Road west of NC 53 begins flooding as well. Additionally, at 11 feet, these areas plus Old Maple Hill Road are impacted and can become impassable.”
County officials say that while the Black River is rising, it is not expected to impact homes at this time.
Those living in low-lying areas are urged to stay alert.
