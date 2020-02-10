Driver breaks window to rescue passenger from submerged car in Pender County

“Please be cautious of where you’re driving, especially at night. Some of the areas in the county, especially the low lying areas that flood routinely, please be cautious of that. The NCDOT has been assisting the local agencies, they are putting out high water signs and monitoring the situation as well as our crews across the county, the emergency services know where these areas are and will continue to monitor them,” assistant emergency manager Tommy Batson said. “We do have the resources to respond and help you and hopefully we respond in time because once you run off, that water is still rising. Your car is going to be underwater in just a few minutes.”