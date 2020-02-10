First Alert Forecast: unseasonably mild temps, few showers through Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! The upcoming week will feature temperatures ranging from above normal, to seasonable, to slightly below normal. For reference, average high temperatures for mid-February are upper 50s for highs and upper 30s for lows. Also, a series of fronts will bring a few showers and temperature swings through the end of the week.
Tuesday will have a shower risk but modest rain amounts of zero in some cases to at most 0.25 to 0.5 inches ought not to exacerbate swollen rivers much. Instability and wind shear profiles with this rain system appear unfavorable for severe storms but, amid continued warm temperatures, we will monitor the situation closely.
The next cold front will pass Thursday into Friday which will bring a few more showers, possibly a rumble of thunder, mainly Thursday. Cooler air will filter in for Valentine’s Day Friday making for a more seasonable day with a gradual clearing.
In your longer-range forecast, near or above-average temperatures and nonzero rain chances look to continue up to Valentine’s Day Friday. For details, catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you specify!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.