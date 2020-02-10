First Alert Forecast: big-time warm-up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Enjoy a sunny or partly cloudy Monday with milder southwest breezes. You might consider taking lunch outside as temperatures will become noticeably milder than Sunday and Saturday. Expect readings in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the midday and afternoon hours.
Tuesday will have a shower risk but modest rain amounts of zero in some cases to at most 0.25 to 0.5 inches ought not to exacerbate swollen rivers much. Instability and wind shear profiles with this rain system appear unfavorable for severe storms but, amid continued warm temperatures, we will monitor the situation closely.
In your longer-range forecast, near or above-average temperatures and nonzero rain chances look to continue up to Valentine’s Day Friday. For details, catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you specify!
