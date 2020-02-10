Chargers QB Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) signals to the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Rivers' career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. The franchise announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann,File) (Source: Reed Hoffmann)