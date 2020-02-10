CFPUA: Sewer main break reported off River Rd., some wastewater discharged into Barnards Creek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is responding to a sewer main break at the Barnards Creek Pump Station at 4223 River Road.
At 1:58 p.m. Monday, CFPUA was notified that an outside contractor working for Duke Energy struck a sewer force main while installing a utility pole. Crews have determined that some amount of wastewater was discharged into Barnards Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River.
CFPUA staff are working to isolate the broken section of pipe and determine the extent of the discharge. Staff have begun water sampling at the site to monitor water quality.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.