Bitty and Beau’s opens Annapolis, Md. location

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WECT) - The owners of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee officially opened their fourth public location over the weekend.
Hundreds of people flocked to 124 Dock Street in Annapolis on Saturday for the grand opening of the company’s newest coffee shop.
Co-founder Amy Wright told the Capital Gazette that they were excited to be opening a shop in Annapolis.
“We have just felt like Annapolis and the surrounding areas wrapped their arms around us since we made this announcement, and today it is so evident,” Wright told the news outlet on Saturday.
Bitty & Beau’s, which employees people with intellectual and development disabilities, first opened in the Port City in January 2016.
Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga.
Last month, Bitty & Beau’s opened a private location inside PPD’s headquarters in downtown Wilmington that only serves employees.
Co-founder Ben Wright told the Capital Gazette that there are plans to open a second private location at an unspecified corporate headquarters.
