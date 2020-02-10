Barth brothers honored on All-Decade teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brothers Connor and Casey Barth were both honored for their performance on the football field.
Athlon Sports named Casey Barth (2008-2012) the kicker for the North Carolina football’s All-Decade team.
Casey, the team’s all-time career scoring leader, holds every career kicking record for the Tar Heels.
JoeBucsFan.com named Connor Barth the Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Decade kicker.
Connor kicked five seasons for the Buccaneers (2009-12, 2015) and made 83.8 percent of his kicks and went 136-for-135 on extra points.
