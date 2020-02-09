First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have been enjoying your weekend! It has been a bit chilly the past few days, but heading into the work-week you won’t be needing a jacket! However, a rain jacket will be the outer layer needed a few days this week.
Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 70s this week with lows getting into the mid to upper 50s. The temperatures will be a bit of a tease though because conditions won’t be the best for most outdoor activities. Rain chances begin to rise Tuesday as a cold front pushes into the Carolinas. A second, stronger, cold front will cross Thursday, bringing more rain chances, followed by a cool down Friday.
You can find details for rain chances and temperatures below on the 7 Day Planning Forecast for the Wilmington area. To see your specific 10 day forecast, for your back yard or on the go, check it out on the free WECT Weather app!
Enjoy your week!
