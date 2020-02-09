First Alert Forecast: sun-filled Sunday, mild temps return soon

Much of the week ahead features above average temperatures. But before you trade your coat for short sleeves, note that rain chances creep back up, particularly Tuesday through mid and late week. If you’re planning something sweet for your sweetheart, make sure you account for rain chances near 40%... we wouldnt’ want mother nature to ruin such a special day. Catch additional daily forecast details in your seven-day forecast, shown for the Wilmington metro below. And remember, you can always grab a ten-day forecast for any location you desire on your WECT Weather App.