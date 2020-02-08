Wilmington Fire Crews called to early morning house fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters with the Wilmington Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the Sunset Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Multiple crews arrived on-scene, a residential home within the 200 block of Northern Avenue, at approximately 9:45 a.m.
According to the W.F.D., the fire was contained to the first floor and was extinguished withing the hour.
One person suffered minor burns but is expected to be okay. A number of pets reside on the property; including two cats that died as a result of the fire, and a dog that is doing fine.
While the home received extensive damage, it is said not to be a complete loss.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.