Wilmington Fire Crews called to early morning house fire

Wilmington Fire Crews called to early morning house fire
WFD responds to a residential fire on Northern Avenue Saturday morning (Source: Wilmington Fire Dept.)
By WECT Staff | February 8, 2020 at 10:57 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 11:05 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters with the Wilmington Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the Sunset Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Multiple crews arrived on-scene, a residential home within the 200 block of Northern Avenue, at approximately 9:45 a.m.

According to the W.F.D., the fire was contained to the first floor and was extinguished withing the hour.

One person suffered minor burns but is expected to be okay. A number of pets reside on the property; including two cats that died as a result of the fire, and a dog that is doing fine.

While the home received extensive damage, it is said not to be a complete loss.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.