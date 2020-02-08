Thousands take part in Night to Shine Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Being a prom king or queen isn’t just for high school kids. For hundreds of people with special needs, Friday night was their chance to be treated like royalty.
Over 1,000 volunteers and guests packed into Port City Community Church for Wilmington’s fourth annual Night to Shine event. Port City Community Church, Lifepoint Church, Global River Church and College Acres Church put on the event, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation.
“This event shows the community that Jesus loves everyone, despite who they are. We are all God’s creations, no matter how we’re made,” Christy Ferrante said, a coordinator with Night to Shine Wilmington.
The guests got to stroll down a red carpet, take pictures, dance and sing karaoke.
Most guests we spoke to said they were ready to have fun.
“I really just want to have fun with my friends and chat. I sort of want to get to know more new people too," said one guest.
Many of the volunteers came from all over southeastern North Carolina. Some volunteers have family members who have special needs, and wanted to help them get the experience of a lifetime.
“Having family members who are mentally and physically disabled, and knowing that these people have the opportunity my family may not have had was a big deal. I jumped at the opportunity to help and have fun,” said Khadija Anderson, a volunteer at the event.
More than 650 churches in 24 countries hosted a Night to Shine event. Over 100,000 guests worldwide had a Friday night full of joy.
