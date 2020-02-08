Second Roland Grise staff member suspended on allegation of inappropriate behavior toward students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents have been notified about a second Roland Grise Middle School staff member under investigation for allegations of inappropriate behavior toward students.
WECT obtained a copy of the letter sent out Friday from a Roland Grise parent.
The letter from principal Charlie Broadfoot explains the staff member was suspended with pay Friday while the claim was investigated.
“This allegation was thoroughly investigated and law enforcement cleared the staff member of any criminal wrongdoing,” the letter notes. “New Hanover County Schools and law enforcement will continue to investigate all allegations and complaints made at Roland Grise as the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. We ask that if you have credible information about any situation that you contact law enforcement or visit Ethix360 at nhcs.net to file a complaint.”
The announcement comes after the middle school’s band teacher, Peter Frank, was charged with 12 felony sex crimes with his students last Monday.
Frank’s charges are related to incidents stretching between 2003 and this school year with six different victims. Search warrants revealed he had been counseled by the district in the past for inappropriate conduct with a student. Notes in his personnel file date alleged inappropriate behavior as far back as 1999.
Since Frank was arrested, attorneys have launched a civil investigation to learn whether or not anyone employing the teacher knew of his behavior or bears any responsibility to his victims.
This week, superintendent Tim Markley and assistant superintendent of human resources Dr. John Welmers both resigned.
WECT has reached out to the school district for more information on the nature of the complaint and why the employee was cleared by law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.