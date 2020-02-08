Leland man charged with statutory rape

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A Leland man faces several charges in connection to several sexual assaults.
The Leland Police Department arrested 43-year-old Brian Paige Friday night.
Paige is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a juvenile under the age of 15, five counts of indecent liberties with minor children, one count of sexual battery and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to Leland police, the lengthy investigation involved multiple victims and the incident took place in October of 2018.
Paige is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
