Leland man charged with statutory rape

Brian Paige charged with sex crimes involving children. (Source: Brunswick County Detention Center)
By WECT Staff | February 7, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:11 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A Leland man faces several charges in connection to several sexual assaults.

The Leland Police Department arrested 43-year-old Brian Paige Friday night.

Paige is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a juvenile under the age of 15, five counts of indecent liberties with minor children, one count of sexual battery and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to Leland police, the lengthy investigation involved multiple victims and the incident took place in October of 2018.

Paige is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

