Group works to clean up Leland’s litter problem

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - If you look down Village Road in Leland, you’ll see an Adopt a Highway sign with the name Leland Rotary Club on it. Part of the gig to adopt a road is to make sure it stays clean, but this group says it’s not just about doing their due diligence. It’s about fighting the growing issue of pollution in the area.
"Why do people do this? Why do they just throw things out of their car like that? It’s sad,” said Pat Batleman, Mayor Pro-Tem of Leland.
The Leland Rotary Club walks down Village Road throughout the year picking up trash. It’s just one stretch of road, in one part of the town, but it all helps with the big picture… a cleaner and healthier life.
“When you think about the fact that all of that could’ve ended up in our storm water drains, which is not a good thing," said Batleman. "It generally cause more pollution than we want to have.”
Litter in Leland has become a hot topic. It’s gauged plenty of frustration online recently, but Batleman says there’s a moto she goes by to keep the streets clean.
“Give a hoot, don’t pollute.”
It doesn’t take much to keep the streets clean either, just hold on to that trash a little longer until you see a trashcan. And if you just so happen to join a roadside cleanup, Batleman says it’s not just about the town, there’s something personal to gain too.
“You know you’re doing something good for the environment," said Batleman. "You know you’re doing something great for your town and you’re doing something great for yourself because in the end when you finish you feel happy for the rest of the day that you actually accomplished something really, really worthwhile.”
Batleman says she loves that the town is growing, but the amount of trash on the ground is something they want to stop before it gets worse. She’s not the only one concerned, there are plenty of people who are willing to get down and dirty to clean up their town.
