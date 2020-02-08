First Alert Forecast: skies clearing overnight, sunshine filled Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying the start to your weekend, and that you’re staying warm!
Temperatures waking up tomorrow morning will be in the upper 30s to near 40 so as you head out the door to run errands or to church grab a jacket! A bit warming tomorrow afternoon than today, temperatures hovering around the 60 degree mark.
A few clouds moving in this afternoon and evening form the west. A few sprinkles could be possible this evening, mainly in the inland communities. Skies will clear overnight, leading to full sunshine on Sunday!
For next week, above average temperatures will return to the Cape Fear Region, getting to the low 70s! However, it’s not looking like the most ideal beach weather, rain is coming back into the forecast! Catch details on your seven-day forecast for Wilmington below! And remember, you can always grab a ten-day forecast for any location you desire on your WECT Weather App!
