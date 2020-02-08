Elon holds on to down UNCW women’s basketball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Junior guard Ariel Colon scored a game-high 21 points, including 15 in the second half, as Elon held off UNCW to secure a 60-57 Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball victory at Trask Coliseum on Friday evening.
The Phoenix, which completed a sweep of the regular season series over UNCW, upped its record to 10-11 overall and 5-5 in the CAA.
The Seahawks dropped to 6-15 overall and 3-7 in league play following their sixth loss in the last seven games.
Colon, who posted her sixth straight double-digit effort, made 6-of-12 shots from the field, including a 2-for-3 showing from three-point range, while connecting on 7-of-9 free throws. She also grabbed six rebounds in the victory. Sophomore guard Kayla Liles chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix.
The Owings Mills, Md., product converted 5-of-8 field goal attempts along with both of her foul shots. UNCW, playing its first home game in 19 days, was led by redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith’s 15 points while senior guard Ahyiona Vason added 12 points.
Junior forward Carol-Anne Obusek tallied seven points with a team-high seven rebounds and a game-high five blocked shots.
UNCW welcomes long-time CAA foe William & Mary to Trask Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 9, for a 2 p.m. matinee. The Seahawks will hold a jersey retirement ceremony for Sheila Boles at halftime.
