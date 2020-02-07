WPD investigating after two flags burned

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after two residents in the area near Dock and St. James streets reported their flags had been set on fire.
At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, a woman said she returned to her home in the 100 block of St. James Street and noticed the American flag on the front of her house had been set on fire.
“She believes the incident must have happened during the night since a neighbor told her the flags were fine the day prior,” a WPD news release said.
On Thursday, WPD officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Dock Street in response to an arson just before 1 p.m.
“The victim told officers that sometime early in the morning an unknown person came into his yard and set his flag on fire, causing damage to the column on which it was hanging,” the release said.
No injuries or additional property damage was reported at either home.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.
