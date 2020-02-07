Wilmington skatepark gets new ramp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews recently completed work on a new ramp at the Greenfield Grind Skatepark.
The new ramp includes a mini half-pipe with a spine ramp and a speed bump.
City staff says that the ramp is designed for use by BMX riders and skateboarders.
“The park has been busy since becoming an open-use facility last year,” city officials said in a new release. “Additional amenities, including a water fountain and shade canopies, will be added to the park in the next few weeks.”
This project was part of the 2016 Parks Bond.
