Wilmington resident claims sausage left on ground contained rat poison. Were pets the target?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a resident claimed cut sausage that was left on the ground at an apartment complex contained rat poison.
According to a news release, the resident said he had been walking his dog Wednesday night at Avalon Apartments when he saw a number of cut sausages lying on the ground. When he picked one up, he saw what appeared to be rat poison stuffed inside.
Officials say he collected the remaining sausages and contacted police.
An email sent to apartment residents and posted to WECT’s Community Voice Facebook page said the pieces of sausage were “deliberately spread” in the grass, along the sidewalk and near a retention pond.
Despite the resident’s claim, Wilmington police say they have not received any reports of animals being poisoned and it’s unclear if the substance in the sausages is, in fact, poison.
A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Animal Services is aware of the incident and is investigating.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
