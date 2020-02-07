Wake Forest, Syracuse meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Elijah Hughes is averaging 19.4 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Orange. Buddy Boeheim has paired with Hughes and is producing 16.3 points per game. The Demon Deacons have been led by Brandon Childress, who is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Childress has connected on 31.1 percent of the 106 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last three games. He's also converted 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.