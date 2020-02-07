UNCW baseball holds annual media day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW baseball team held its annual media day Thursday.
Wednesday the CAA selected Seahawks to finish first in the league under first-year head coach Randy Hood.
UNCW finished 31-31 a year ago and is coming off back-to-back trips to NCAA regionals.
For Hood the expectations of the program haven’t changed.
“If our guys and our program our fans understand that we need to play well all year long,” said Hood. “Because it’s all about building your RPI. Putting yourself in a position where you don’t have to roll the dice at the backend to get into the tournament our schedule is strong enough each year to be an at-large team as long as we take care of business.”
The Seahawk open the home at Brooks Field on February 14.
