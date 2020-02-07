Suspects sought in thefts of used car batteries

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two men suspected of breaking into businesses and stealing used car batteries at several locations in the Cape Fear region.
According to a Facebook post, two men broke into a storage facility behind a business in Elizabethtown on Jan. 24 and stole 120 used automobile batteries.
They loaded the batteries into the back of a U-Haul truck and took off.
Investigators believe the men are taking the batteries to businesses that recycle metal and selling them.
The duo is suspected of similar crimes in Shallotte, Clinton, and Mt. Olive on the same day.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Sgt. Thompson at 910-862-3125 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.