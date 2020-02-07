Streetscape work set to begin on Market Street next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Streetscape work on Water Street in front of River Place is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 10.
The streetscape work, which will include street fixtures and landscaping, is expected to take about three months.
During this time, Water Street will be closed to vehicles in this block with the exception of traffic leaving the Hotel Ballast.
“In May, the project will move north of Grace Street and proceed up through Walnut Street with the installation of new underground utilities and streetscape work," City of Wilmington officials said in a news release. "The final phase, slated for next winter, will install new utilities and streetscape in front of the Water Street Center.”
