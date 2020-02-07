Soldier returns from overseas, surprises daughter at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo in Waco was the site of a special and emotional reunion between a father and daughter.
Sergeant Shipp asked the Zoo for help planning a special birthday surprise for his daughter.
Shipp recently returned from S. Korea where he was stationed for more than eight months.
He wanted to schedule a special surprise to celebrate his daughter's fifth birthday and his homecoming.
During a behind the scenes tour of the Zoo, Shipp emerged from a gate to join the tour and wish his daughter a happy birthday.
The Zoo posted the following message on its Facebook page: “Welcome Home Sergeant Shipp! Cameron Park Zoo staff would like to thank you for your service!”
