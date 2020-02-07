Soldier returns from overseas, surprises daughter at Cameron Park Zoo

Sergeant Shipp asked the Zoo for help planning a special birthday surprise for his daughter. (Source: Cameron Park Zoo)
February 7, 2020 at 8:39 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 8:39 AM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo in Waco was the site of a special and emotional reunion between a father and daughter.

Sergeant Shipp asked the Zoo for help planning a special birthday surprise for his daughter.

Shipp recently returned from S. Korea where he was stationed for more than eight months.

He wanted to schedule a special surprise to celebrate his daughter's fifth birthday and his homecoming.

During a behind the scenes tour of the Zoo, Shipp emerged from a gate to join the tour and wish his daughter a happy birthday.

The Zoo posted the following message on its Facebook page: “Welcome Home Sergeant Shipp! Cameron Park Zoo staff would like to thank you for your service!”

