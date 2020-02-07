Puppy Love: New Hanover Co. Animal Services creates Valentine profiles for pets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In order to find that perfect match, the New Hanover County Animal Services Unit has created Valentines profiles for several of the animals in its shelter.
Is your family looking for a new lovebug?
Maybe consider Jimmy, a 2-year-old beagle whose likes include napping and crashing parties.
Or how about Norma Jean, a 10-month-old pitbull mix?
“I will keep you busy outside hiking, running, boating, whatever your heart desires," her profile says. "I will always be by your side keeping up with your every move, and at the end of the day I will still have energy to play.”
You can check out some of the profiles below!
