Peak Inside Historic Graystone Inn Bed and Breakfast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The largest home for sale in the tri-county area is probably something you’ve noticed on your drive through historic, downtown Wilmington.
The Graystone Inn has been an imposing home on Third Street since it was built between 1905-1906.
This 15,000 square foot home is currently on the market for $2,250.000.
“For some perspective of how large 15,000 square feet actually is," said Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “You could put six regular sized homes in this space."
The home was built by Elizabeth Haywood Bridgers, the daughter in law of the President of the Atlantic Coast Line Railway.
There are 12 bedrooms and 12 ½ baths.
“It’s not just the size of the house, that’s impressive," Baylies said. “It’s got an amazing history.”
