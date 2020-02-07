New Hanover County School’s Magnet Fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parents have a chance to check out the different school options available for children.
The Magnet and Choice Schools Fair is an opportunity for the district to share with parents and the community detailed information about programs and how to register students. Each school and invited community partner will have a table to promote their school/organization.
The Magnet and Choice Schools Fair will provide information on the following topics:
• Special Programs
• Academic Programs
• Gifted Programs
• Student Perspectives
• Staff Perspectives
• Benefits
• Lottery Process (where applicable)
• School Calendars
• Application Timeline
All parents living in New Hanover County are welcome to attend. Bilingual liaisons will be available as well as a representative from Student Support Services to answer any enrollment questions that parents may have. There will be entertainment and door prizes, the event is free to attend.
New Hanover County Schools will hold its annual Magnet and Choice Schools Fair on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Independence Mall Center Court.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.