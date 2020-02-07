New Hanover County school board member receives online threats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A member of the New Hanover County Board of Education filed a report with the sheriff’s office Tuesday after being threatened on social media.
Bill Rivenbark says the posts on Facebook threatened physical violence against him. They were found Tuesday night, when the school board held its’ regularly scheduled meeting.
Rivenbark says he was informed by a sheriff’s deputy that someone had seen the posts on the social media site. A detective went to his home after the meeting to take the report.
“It just kind of scared me,” Rivenbark said about the posts. “The sheriff’s office did a fantastic job handling it.”
Rivenbark says they called Facebook regarding the threatening posts and they were taken down. He says they were related to the school board’s handling of the recent arrest of a middle school teacher for sex crimes with students.
Tensions have been high since the third school district employee in two years was charged with sex crimes against students. Since Peter Frank’s arrest, some parents have publicly called for the resignation of superintendent Tim Markley and members of the school board.
