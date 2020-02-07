NC police charge armed man with road rage incident involving school bus

Grifton Police Chief Brian A. Silva said, “As a father of two young children, my heart goes out to the students and bus driver involved in this incident. This behavior is not representative of our community and is inconsistent with the values of the Town of Grifton. I would like to reassure the citizens and parents in the Town of Grifton that this type of conduct directed towards children or anyone else will not be tolerated. The Grifton Police Department, Pitt County School System and the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate and prosecute such behavior to the fullest extent possible.”