Meet Travis Robinson, a candidate in the democratic primary for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

“The whole overall process appears to be going a lot quicker than people want it to go,” Robinson said. “But when you sit back and look at the facts, I’m still in opposition to the sale of the hospital. I’m also a common-sense person and I do research and try to educate myself to know if this is the best fit for the county at the time. Based on those proposals that come back, we’re going to make the best decision, hopefully, if I’m put on the board.”