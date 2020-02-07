Meet Harry Knight, a candidate in the republican primary for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

“What many people might not be aware of is, over the next twenty years or so, we’re expecting a fifty percent increase in the population here in New Hanover County,” he said. “So we need the infrastructure, we need the resources, we need the people in order to do that. The problem is, most of those resources, as in dollars, doesn’t actually come from New Hanover County. About eighty percent, give or take, comes from the state. The Department of Transportation for the state, for the most part, is shut down. They have a five billion dollar budget. They spent seven billion. If you do that, you get shut down. New Hanover County actually has about two billion dollars allocated to us over the next couple of decades to fix roads, bridges, and do those kinds of repairs. That money is on a piece of paper. But if (the DOT) is shut down because you’re overspending someplace else, we don’t get to access it.”