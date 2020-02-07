Meet Bill Rivenbark, a candidate in the republican primary for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A total of 15 candidates are seeking their party’s nomination in the primary elections for three seats on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners. Nine candidates are running in the republican primary, and six are running in the democratic primary. The top-3 finishers in each primary will advance to the 2020 General Election in November.
The republican candidates (in alphabetical order) are Deb Hays, Joe Irrera, Harry Knight, John Lyon, Frank Meares, Ricky Meeks, Matt Rhodes, Bill Rivenbark and Skip Watkins.
The democratic candidates (in alphabetical order) are Jonathan Barfield, Jr, Don Betz, Leslie Cohen, Kyle Horton, Steve Miller and Travis Robinson.
All of the candidates agreed to be interviewed at WECT-TV, to answer the same questions on a range of issues that includes public transportation, affordable housing, opioid addiction, economic growth, environment and the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Rivenbark postponed his interview with WECT and has not yet contacted us to reschedule. He is currently serving as a member of the New Hanover County Board of Education, and said he had to postpone to do work for the schools.
Early voting for the March primary elections begins on February 13, 2020. There are five locations in New Hanover County set up as one-stop early voting locations. To find the locations, along with the dates and hours the sites will be open, click here. Election day is March 3, 2020.
