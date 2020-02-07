Mack Brown speaks at Bill Dooley Education Foundation luncheon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina football coach Mack Brown was the keynote speaker at the Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation luncheon on Thursday at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station.
The mission of the foundation is to endow and award scholarships to deserving college bound scholar-athletes. Recipients will be selected based upon academic performance, outstanding character and athletic performance.
Brown led North Carolina (1988-1997) to the top five and the University of Texas (1998-2013) to the 2005 BCS National Championship. He began his second stint as head coach in Chapel Hill on November 27, 2019, with the goal of rebuilding the Tar Heels.
“We’ve been happy, and we’ve had fun,” said Brown. “We love our staff, our guys are working so hard. We met with the players yesterday and we’re at a much different spot than we were last year. We were wondering if we were going to have crowds. Wondering if we could win. So, everything is better going into year two.”
Dooley, who passed away in 2016, coached at North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
