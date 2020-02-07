Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA
Ad backing Democrat could be primary mischief by Republicans
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new political committee with Republican connections has started running television ads that praise a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate weeks before the Democratic primary. Records show the Faith and Power PAC was organized just last week and is sponsoring ads beginning Thursday in at least four North Carolina TV markets promoting state Sen. Erica Smith. On their face, the ad buys would appear to be a lifeline to Smith, who's trailing fellow Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham in fundraising. But some Democrats suggest it could be a sign of GOP interference in the race. Incumbent Thom Tillis is the heavy favorite to win the Republican primary.
MAN STRANGLED-DOG LEASH
Charge dropped against teen accused of strangling father
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor dropped the murder charge Thursday against a teenager accused of his father's mysterious strangulation death. The Durham County District Attorney's Office filed a court document dismissing the charge against Alexander Bishop in his father's death in April 2018. Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence in dismissing the charge. The father, 60-year-old William Bishop, was found strangled in his home in a wealthy Durham neighborhood with a dog leash nearby. Defense attorney Allyn Sharp says that her client is innocent and is grateful to be able to move on with his life.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
OFFICER-MAN KILLED
Police video: Man shot while running from officer had BB gun
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police have screened video showing what happened the day a man was shot and killed during a confrontation with a Raleigh officer. The police department allowed news media, activists and others to view Senior Officer W.B. Tapscott's body-worn camera video Wednesday after a judge ruled it couldn't be made available to the public. According to news outlets' reports on the video, Keith Dutree Collins ran away from the officer and repeatedly ignored orders to stop and raise his hands before Tapscott fired a total of 11 shots. Police and news outlets confirm a weapon, later determined to be a BB gun, was found next to his body. It's unclear whether Collins pointed it at officers.
REPUBLICANS-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
N Carolina Republicans quickly seek new executive director
North Carolina Republicans now must hire someone else to run the state party's daily operations because its recently hired executive director is taking a new job. Jonathan Sink began at the state GOP last July, but now he's leaving next month to become county attorney for Gaston County. The state Republican Party's Central Committee will choose a successor. The move is another obstacle for the GOP after a year of turmoil in 2019. Then-Chairman Robin Hayes was indicted last March as part of a corruption case. A new election also was run in 9th Congressional District following an absentee ballot probe.
HEALTH SYSTEM-MINIMUM WAGE
Atrium Health raises minimum wage to nearly twice NC minimum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina health care system says it has raised its minimum wage to nearly twice the state's minimum. The Charlotte Observer reports Atrium Health announced Thursday it raised its minimum wage to $13.50 per hour in the Charlotte area. That's 86% higher than the North Carolina minimum wage of $7.25. Atrium spokesman Chris Berger says workers will see the increase in their next paycheck. CEO Eugene Woods says in a statement that the increase will impact more than 10,000 workers. Atrium is one of the biggest employers in the Charlotte area, with 35,000 workers. .
CARJACKING CONVICTION
North Carolina man convicted of carjacking, related crimes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been convicted of carjacking and several other counts after prosecutors say he committed a series of robberies. The Raleigh-based federal prosecutor's office said in a news release Wednesday that Demery Bernard McLymore of Roseboro, North Carolina, was convicted by a federal jury of carjacking and several firearm-related charges. The news release didn't say when he would be sentenced. Prosecutors say that McLymore's string of robberies involved a dozen victims starting on September 3, 2016, and lasting into the next day. A defense attorney declined comment.
WESTERN CAROLINA-STUDENTS STRICKEN
About 20 students stricken inside college classroom building
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 20 students needed treatment for a number of symptoms after an unidentified problem at a classroom building at Western Carolina University. A statement from the school on Thursday said officials received an emergency call around 8:56 a.m. When emergency personnel arrived, they found multiple people who needed care after complaints of being light-headed and other symptoms. In all, the school says 17 people showed symptoms, and some of them were transported to local hospitals. The building was evacuated. The incident is still under investigation and a cause has not been identified.