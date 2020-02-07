First Alert Forecast: the widespread storms are history but wind remains

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast after a very stormy Thursday night across the Cape Fear Region! Your Friday forecast features drier but still aggressive west winds. A leftover shower chance aside, expect a mix of sun and clouds and steady temperatures mainly in the middle and upper 50s. Gusts in the 30s and 40s mph should inspire you to keep any loose yard and porch items shored-up for a bit longer.
Over the weekend, a high pressure system will help keep rain chances low: 0% Friday night, 10% Saturday, 30% Saturday night, and 0% Sunday. Cooler winds ought to slacken enough so as to introduce a small risk for frost, especially for sheltered areas, as temperatures slip deep into the 30s late Friday night. From there, you may expect highs in the seasonable middle 50s for Saturday and lower 60s for Sunday. Overall, a nice late winter weekend...
For next week, a ridging pattern in the polar jet stream will favor above-average temperatures much of the time as well as a return to rain and fog chances. Probably no surprise the way this winter has been going! Catch details on these items and more your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can always grab a ten-day forecast for any location you desire on your WECT Weather App!
