1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Columbus County convenience store

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies are investigating after two people were shot Thursday night at a Bolton gas station.
A release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirms the call came in around 7:15 p.m. at Sams Pit Stop, located off of Green Swamp Road. When officials arrived, they determined the shooting involved several people and happened in the parking lot of the business.
Dwon Demontre Maultsby, 28, of Chadbourn, was transported to Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The second person shot, 18-year-old Jadakiss Jaheim Watkins, was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. When Watkins was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Watkins is being held on a $300,000 bond.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with information in this case please contact Detective C. Ellison at 910-918-9705 or Homicide Detective P. Rockenbach at 910-770-2145.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.