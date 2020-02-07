Beaufort Co. principal apologizes for using form of N-word during Black History Month assembly

Good evening, parents. I’m calling tonight to apologize for comments I made during an assembly today. My comments addressed students’ use of racially demeaning terms in our classrooms and hallways. But I made a serious mistake by using an example of one of those terms. In trying to relate to my students, I upset some of them. And for that, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. As an educator for 24 years, the last thing I want to do is hurt students or their parents. I will make myself available at two times Friday for parents who want to meet at school – first at 10:30 a.m., and then after the workday at 6 p.m. If you have concerns, I invite you to attend and meet with me and other interested parents. I also plan to meet with students Friday morning and apologize to them in person. Thank you for your support of May River High School, and good evening.