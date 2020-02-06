West Bladen’s Tyre Boykin named WECT Athlete of the week

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - West Bladen’s Tyre Boykin is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior averaged 32 point-per-game last week for the Vikings.
That included all 41 points for his team against East Bladen
Next year Boykin will play for former UNCW basketball player Bill Donlan at the University of Missouri Kansas City.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.