UNCW Shykeim Phillips dealing with concussion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team could be without freshman guard Shykeim Phillips when they face Elon at Trask Coliseum on Thursday.
Phillips missed the Seahawks last game against James Madison after suffering a concussion the day before the contest.
"I would love to have him,” said UNCW interim head coach Rob Burke. “But like I’ve told everybody it’s next man up.”
As of Wednesday Phillips was still in the concussion protocol and is listed as day-to-day.
