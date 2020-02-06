Two people accused of giving teens alcohol before fatal wreck on Christmas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been charged in connection to a wreck that killed one teenager, left another teen on life support and seriously injured a third on Christmas Day in Wilmington.
Jose Navarrete-Velazquez, 32, and Marilu Cifuentes Roblero, 42, were arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of aiding & abetting a minor under the age of 21 in possessing a malt beverage.
Wilmington police say that a joint investigation between the WPD Traffic Unit and ALE determined that Navarrete-Velazquez and Cifuentes Roblero provided their residence and alcoholic beverages to the teens in the hours leading up to the collision on Greenville Loop Road just before 3 a.m. Christmas morning.
A 17-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver and a 15-year-old back-seat passenger were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Navarrete-Velazquez and Cifuentes Roblero are being held at the New Hanover County Jail under $3600 secured bonds.
