Sheriff’s office: Man accused of using counterfeit money at Dollar General

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says used counterfeit currency at a Dollar General.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place on Feb. 2 at the Dollar General store located at 2523 Castle Hayne Road. The post also included multiple pictures of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Guidi at 910-798-4261.
