2 men accused of stealing copper from Duke Energy facility

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two Robeson County men are accused of repeatedly stealing copper from a Duke Energy facility near Whiteville, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Duke Energy officials reported on Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 that cooper was stolen from the facility located along Chadbourn Highway. Up to $3,000 worth of the metal was stolen during each incident.
Investigators began surveillance on the facility and on Jan. 31, spotted two men breaking into the building.
Deputies arrested the men, identified as Terrell Oxendine and Eugene Lockler, who admitted to being involved in past larcenies at the facility.
Locklear was given a $24,000 bond on the following charges:
- Felony larceny
- Conspire to commit felony larceny
- Criminal damage to property (2 counts)
- Attempted larceny
- First-degree trespassing (2 counts)
Oxendine was given a $37,000 bond on the following charges:
- Injury to property to obtain metals (2 counts)
- Criminal damage to property
- First-degree trespassing (3 counts)
- Felony larceny (2 counts)
- Attempted larceny
- Conspire to commit felony larceny (2 counts)
