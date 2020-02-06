Laney senior happy to be back on the court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During fall workouts in September, Laney senior basketball player Reece Edwards went up for a rebound and fell on his back.
“Obviously, the coaches said ‘stop don't play anymore,’” said Edwards. “But I didn't want to. I just wanted to keep playing. I felt like my body was telling me to stop. Then I couldn't go anymore.”
Edwards didn’t waste any time going to the doctor trying to figure out what was causing his pain.
“We kept going to doctors and trying to get answers,” Edwards said. “I just wanted to see if I could play. We just wanted to get one doctor to say that I was good. We just couldn’t find one.”
“So, obviously I was very concerned for him,” added Laney head coach Eric Davis. “He was just very down. Emotionally, just draining for him because everybody was looking for answers.”
After visiting countless doctors without any answers, a chiropractor told Edwards he had injured a disc in his lower back.
Fifteen weeks after first suffering the injury, he was finally back on the court playing the game he loves.
“I thought I was done,” said Edwards. “Then getting back when they told me I was good to play, I was a little scared. Obviously, I didn’t want to go up for another rebound fall and land on it again. At the same time, I was trying to stay positive. You know, it was tough.”
“Very happy for him,” added Davis. “I know his teammates are very happy to have him back. Just having him in the locker room being a part instead of being on the sideline being a cheerleader.”
Friday the Buccaneers travel to face South Brunswick at 7:30 p.m.
