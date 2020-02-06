Homicide investigation underway after missing Columbus County man’s body found

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A homicide investigation is underway after Columbus County authorities located a missing man’s body.
According to a news release, investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a property at 6358 Hallsboro Road North in Clarkton and discovered the body of Alex Delamez Moore who was reported missing on Jan. 28.
No other details have been released.
If you have information, please contact Detective Rockenbach with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 770-2145.
