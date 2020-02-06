Holli Saperstein stars as humorist who found laughter in suburban home life in ‘Erma Bombeck: At Wits End’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erma Bombeck, an author and top syndicated columnist whose articles appeared in more than 900 newspapers, is known as the original female humorist.
Holli Saperstein, who plays Bombeck in a show now on stage in Wilmington, said Bombeck, “gave women permission to poke fun at daily life.”
Saperstein, actress and founder of Panache Theatrical Productions, stars in the one-woman production of Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End.
The Big Dawg Productions show runs from February 5 to 23 at 613 Castle Street.
“She was active in the Equal Rights Amendment in a way that was much more approachable for many women,” said Saperstein.
For tickets to the show, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.