Holli Saperstein stars as humorist who found laughter in suburban home life in ‘Erma Bombeck: At Wits End’
Big Dawg Productions presents Erma Bombeck's 'At Wit's End' (Source: James Bowling)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | February 6, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 11:24 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erma Bombeck, an author and top syndicated columnist whose articles appeared in more than 900 newspapers, is known as the original female humorist.

Holli Saperstein, who plays Bombeck in a show now on stage in Wilmington, said Bombeck, “gave women permission to poke fun at daily life.”

Saperstein, actress and founder of Panache Theatrical Productions, stars in the one-woman production of Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End.

The Big Dawg Productions show runs from February 5 to 23 at 613 Castle Street.

Big Dawg Productions presents 'Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End' (Source: Big Dawg Productions))
“She was active in the Equal Rights Amendment in a way that was much more approachable for many women,” said Saperstein.

