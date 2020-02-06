Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The rich getting richer on signing day in college football in a long-standing tradition. This year's class was especially top-heavy. Six schools signed 22 of the 31 players rated as five-stars by 247 Sports. Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State signed 47 of the top 100 recruits. Georgia landed the top-ranked class with Alabama and Clemson close behind. This the third year the recruiting calendar opened in December. The February signing period is now fairly quiet as most teams simply put the finishing touches on their classes.
UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference dominated the recruiting landscape even more than usual this year. The SEC has six of the nation’s top eight classes according to composite rankings compiled by 247Sports. SEC teams with top-eight classes include No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Florida. The only non-SEC teams in the top eight were Clemson at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 5. Georgia is atop the 247Sports rankings for the second time in three years.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 21 points and scored the go-ahead basket during an 18-5 second-half run that rallied No. 5 Louisville past Wake Forest 86-76 for its ninth consecutive victory. Wake Forest led 46-34 at the break behind 60% shooting before the Cardinals overcame their slow start to mount the pivotal run over the first five minutes of the half. Nwora followed Ryan McMahon's four-point play with a breakaway dunk for Louisville's first lead at 52-51, and the Cardinals eventually stretched it to 67-60. Five other Cardinals scored in double figures. Andrien White scored 17 points for Wake Forest.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points and Mississippi placed three players in double figures and the Rebels defeated South Carolina 84-70. Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points, respectively as Ole Miss never trailed. The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining. Jermaine Cousinard's career-high 28 points led the Gamecocks.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Bryce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead N.C. State to an 83-72 victory over Miami. Markell Johnson finished with 19 points and 12 assists for N.C. State, which snapped a three-game losing streak, built an 18-point lead early in the second half before Miami rallied with a 16-2 run and twice trimmed its deficit to three points. Harlond Beverly scored 20 points and Dejan Vasiljevic finished with 18 points each for Miami.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Key scored 19 points and hit two critical 3-pointers in the final 5 minutes as Virginia beat Clemson 51-44. It's the Cavaliers' 10th straight win in the series. Key also grabbed eight rebounds while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for Virginia. The reigning national champions have won three straight since losing four times in a five-game span. Aamir Simms scored 16 points for the Tigers. Clemson twice got within one possession in the closing minutes, but Key made a 3-pointer each time.