Friday is the last day to register to vote in March primaries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday, February 7, marks the deadline to register to vote in the March 3, 2020 primary in North Carolina.
According to the NC Board of Elections, there’s still options for people unable to meet this week’s deadline.
Eligible individuals who miss the registration deadline may still register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period February 13-29.
If you have questions about your voter status, you can look it up now on the state’s website.
Voters will not be required to show photo ID for the March primary. In a December 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from going into effect. The injunction will remain until further notice.
