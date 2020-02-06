First Alert Forecast: windy and wet storm takes aim on Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast features a weekend cool-down, another sharp warm-up next week, and, thanks to a strong cold front, a whole lot of weather action in the short-term! The cold front will approach Thursday, pass through Thursday night, and depart Friday. Here are some elements you will want to consider and stay alert for:
Rain and thunderstorm chances: 40% Thursday, 100% Thursday night, and 20% Friday. You might tote an umbrella as a “just in case” Thursday but you will almost certainly need one if your plans take you out Thursday night!
Rain amounts and quality: Most spots will grab one to two inches of rain, especially if and when downpours form. Use caution in travel; prepare for reduced visibility, roadway ponding, and isolated poor-drainage flooding.
Winds: south 15+ mph Thursday, southwest 20+ mph Thursday night, west 15+ Friday. 30+ mph gusts are possible, even outside of any stronger showers. Consider shoring-up loose items like porch plants and waste bins.
Severe storms: individual cells or small line segments may sponsor damaging winds or even a rogue spin-up tornado Thursday night. Have your volume up so your WECT Weather App can alert you to any official bulletins, just in case.
Temperatures: Changeable! Expect balmy inland 70s and beach 60s Thursday, steady 60s for most of Thursday night, and cooler 50s by Friday morning. Damp winds could drive wind chills down as low as the 40s at that time, too.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can grab a ten-day forecast for any location you desire on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.